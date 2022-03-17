Advertisement

Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Soon, you may not be able to use your mom’s Netflix account.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.

The first feature would have subscribers add sub-accounts to their current account for people with whom they do not live. The new sub-accounts would be added to standard and premium plans, come with separate logins and profiles, and cost an additional $2 to $3 every month.

Netflix is also testing a feature where users can transfer their profile to a new account or make it a sub-account.

The company said they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

There’s no word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine poses for a selfie with fans during a visit to Fort Drum Tuesday.
Celebrity chef serves up dinner for Fort Drum soldiers & families
Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of...
Fire leaves Rodman family homeless
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe flag
Mohawk land claim ruling has big implications in part of Massena
Canadian Border
Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
New surveillance video dominates day 5 of Shawn Exford murder-arson trial

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over
Gov. Kathy Hochul
NY passes anti-harassment laws sparked by Cuomo probe
A promising golfer from Texas was among the nine killed in a deadly car accident in New Mexico.
Pastor of college golfer killed in crash reflects on young man's potential
Ryan Bartlett
Bartlett enjoys trip to Victory Lane