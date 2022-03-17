No-fly zone is a no-go in Ukraine, says defense secretary

(WWNY) - The Secretary of Defense has reiterated that U.S. enforcement of a no-fly zone is a no-go in Ukraine.

Lloyd Austin’s comment came after a meeting with the Slovakian Defense Minister in Europe Thursday.

According to CNN, Secretary Austin said, “enforcing a no-fly zone actually means that you’re in combat, you’re in a fight with Russia, and that’s one of the things that we have said, that our President said we weren’t going to do, get in a fight with Russia.”

President Biden and other lawmakers, including north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, have called Russia’s Vladimir Putin a war criminal over the deaths of civilians in Ukraine.

CNN reports that Austin says Russia’s actions are under review by the U.S. State Department.

Austin is a former commander of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

