NY passes anti-harassment laws sparked by Cuomo probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York has expanded workplace harassment protection for all public employees, and has banned the release of anyone’s employment records in retaliation for speaking up about alleged abuse.

Those are part of a package of new laws signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.

Previously, state law excluded personal staff of elected officials and judges from anti-discrimination protection.

The new law addressing retaliation directly targets a tactic that the state attorney general says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo used to try to discredit a woman who accused him of sexual harassment.

Cuomo resigned in August.

