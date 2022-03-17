Advertisement

Pics of the Week: a run, parasailers, river ice, an opossum & a cat rescue

By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Emily Griffin has a look at some of the photos viewers sent us this week.

(WWNY) - Our first clip celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and comes from 7 News reporter Brendan Straub. He ran in the YMCA Shamrock Walk 5K.

Next, we have some parasailers at the park. This is on Kite Hill at Thompson Park, catching some air with the wind we had.

Things looked calmer over Canton, though. In a great shot by Desmond Azzopardi, you can see the ice breaking up heading into the official start of spring on Sunday.

Sharon Dafoe captured an opossum in Richville coming out to see the sun.

Lastly for Pics of the Week, we recognize the firefighters who responded to Ogdensburg’s Riverview Towers fire last week. They’re pictured saving three cats. Thank you to R. Storm Cilley for sharing the photo.

If you want to be featured on Pics of the Week, you can Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

