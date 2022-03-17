Red & Black hope to repeat that championship feeling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are not resting on their laurels as a new season fast approaches.
Coming off a championship season, the Red & Black are back at it, holding signups and looking ahead to the 2022 campaign.
Getting back to that championship run, those involved with that team received their championship rings, a lasting symbol to what was a great season.
The Red & Black are hoping to add another ring this season.
Wednesday’s local scores
College baseball
Simpson 9, Clarkson 7
SUNY Canton 9, Gallaudet 8
Onondaga 15, Jefferson 4
Onondaga 6, Jefferson 5
College softball
St. Lawrence, Ramapo -- postponed
St. Lawrence, SUNY Oswego -- postponed
Clarkson, SUNY Geneseo -- postponed
Clarkson, Babson -- postponed
Women’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 14, Albright 9
Men’s college volleyball
SUNY Potsdam 3, Wells 1
Men’s college tennis
Bentley 4, St. Lawrence 1
Women’s college tennis
St. Lawrence 8, New Paltz 1
