Red & Black hope to repeat that championship feeling

Coming off a championship season, the Watertown Red & Black are back at it, holding signups and looking ahead to the 2022 campaign.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are not resting on their laurels as a new season fast approaches.

Coming off a championship season, the Red & Black are back at it, holding signups and looking ahead to the 2022 campaign.

Getting back to that championship run, those involved with that team received their championship rings, a lasting symbol to what was a great season.

The Red & Black are hoping to add another ring this season.

Wednesday’s local scores

College baseball

Simpson 9, Clarkson 7

SUNY Canton 9, Gallaudet 8

Onondaga 15, Jefferson 4

Onondaga 6, Jefferson 5

College softball

St. Lawrence, Ramapo -- postponed

St. Lawrence, SUNY Oswego -- postponed

Clarkson, SUNY Geneseo -- postponed

Clarkson, Babson -- postponed

Women’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 14, Albright 9

Men’s college volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, Wells 1

Men’s college tennis

Bentley 4, St. Lawrence 1

Women’s college tennis

St. Lawrence 8, New Paltz 1

