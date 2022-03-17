Red & Black hope to repeat that championship feeling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are not resting on their laurels as a new season fast approaches.

Coming off a championship season, the Red & Black are back at it, holding signups and looking ahead to the 2022 campaign.

Getting back to that championship run, those involved with that team received their championship rings, a lasting symbol to what was a great season.

The Red & Black are hoping to add another ring this season.

