Rhythm of the Dance in Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

When the National Dance Company of Ireland makes its way to the George Hall Auditorium on March 22, the show’s producer says area residents can expect to spend two hours magically transported to the Emerald Isle by the power of rhythm, dance and song.

Longtime Rhythm of the Dance producer Kieran Cavanagh says his live show - now in its twenty-second year - creates a new era in Irish entertainment, containing a wealth of Irish talent that features world and Irish champion dancers, and some of the finest traditional musicians and singers.

“The audience can expect to visit Ireland for two hours,” Mr. Cavanagh said in a recent interview.” They will leave the theater feeling that they have been on a trip around Ireland, and they will have a strong impression of our culture and our music.”

Ogdensburg Command Performances will present the National Dance Company of Ireland’s Rhythm of the Dance at its next show on March 22 at 7:45 p.m. at George Hall Auditorium. Tickets range from $19 to $43 and discounts are available for “Friends” of OCP, seniors, students and for groups of 15 or more.

Contact 315-393-2625 or ocp@ogdensburgk12.org for more information or visit www.ILoveTheatre.org.

Mr. Cavanagh says the long-running popularity of Rhythm of the Dance at venues around the world is a testament to the popularity of Irish music, song and dance. He says in the past 22 years more than seven million people have seen the live performance in more than 50 countries around the globe.

“Irish music is loved all over the world as is our dance now,” Mr. Cavanagh said. “We remain true to the art form and keep making the show interesting and entertaining for the audience; that’s the most important factor.”

Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator Sally F. Palao said tickets are still available for the March 22 performance of Rhythm of the Dance and sales have been strong. Mrs. Palao said Irish music performances of all kinds are always popular with north country residents. She said the National Dance Company of Ireland is considered by many to be the best in the world.

“We are proud to bring a touring group of this caliber to Ogdensburg and the north country,” she said. “If you like Irish dance and music and song, these are the men and women to see. Expect nothing short of spectacular.” Mrs. Palao said critics have dubbed the current Rhythm of the Dance performance to represent a new era in Irish entertainment, containing a wealth of Irish talent, and featuring world and Irish champion dancers, as well as some of the finest traditional musicians and singers.

The show has been heralded for combining traditional dance and music with the most up to date stage technology.

“It’s internationally rated as one of the most popular and busiest Irish step dance shows in the world,” Mrs. Palao pointed out.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.