St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Six homicide cases await trial in St. Lawrence County - each one causing heartache for victims’ families and friends. Officials say there are a variety of reasons for the backlog.

Treyanna Summerville’s death in June 2020 horrified the community. It wasn’t until September 2021 that her mother, Lashanna Charlton, was indicted on murder and other charges. Any trial still appears some time off.

“It feels like we’re waiting forever for answers to something so horrific and, you know, traumatizing to some. … It feels like it’s just been years,” said Alexis Stevens, a classmate of Treyanna Summerville.

The alleged murder of Treyanna Summerville is not the only homicide waiting on its day in court. Altogether six homicides occurring in the last two years have not yet gone to trial.

“They’re all different. Some involve neglect. There’s one that involves a vehicular accident. And there are some that are certainly violent – violent homicides and felony offenses,” said Gary Pasqua, St. Lawrence County district attorney.

Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said there has been a definite rise in violent crime.

“Could be drug-related. Could be domestic violence. There’s not just one issue with these violent crimes. It’s across the board,” he said.

Two of the six homicides were alleged shootings. Two, including the Summerville case, involved alleged neglect. Two involved motor vehicles. Suspects have been indicted in all save one, which took place just last month.

“Every case is different. Every investigation is different. There are some cases that may not take as much of an investigation as others. There are cases that have complex issues with them,” said Pasqua.

Bigwarfe and Pasqua both cited the pandemic and bail reform as possible causes. Pasqua said the suspension of trials for the pandemic is one factor behind the court backlog.

The most recent killing was that of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. Michael Snow, 31, of Massena was arrested and charged in that case. But as can be seen from these other cases, it could be some time before he ever comes to trial.

Some of the cases will be coming to trial soon. Blakely Houle’s trial on manslaughter and negligent homicide charges is scheduled for April. Charles Anson’s trial in an alleged shooting death should also come to trial soon.

St. Lawrence County alleged homicides:

Accused: Michael Snow

Victim: Elizabeth Howell

Date alleged crime: Feb. 18, 2022

Charges: 2nd-degree murder

Indicted: None yet

Custody status: SLC jail

_________________________________________

Accused: Blakely Houle

Victim: James Hayes

Date alleged crime: May 29, 2021

Charges: Manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault

Indicted: July 2021

Custody status: SLC jail

__________________________________________

Accused: Charles Anson

Victim: Justin Massey

Date alleged crime: May 4, 2021

Charges: 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree criminal use of a firearm

Indicted: June 2021

Custody status: SLC jail

_________________________________________

Accused: Mason Reisinger

Victim: Isaiah Thomas

Date alleged crime: Oct. 3, 2020

Charges: 2nd-degree manslaughter, two counts 2nd-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts 2nd-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault, two counts DWI

Indicted: June 2021

Custody status: Not in jail

_________________________________________

Accused: Aric Barney

Victim: Elderly man in his care

Date alleged crime: July 2020

Charges: Negligent homicide

Indicted: January 2022

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.