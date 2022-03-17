St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Six homicide cases await trial in St. Lawrence County - each one causing heartache for victims’ families and friends. Officials say there are a variety of reasons for the backlog.
Treyanna Summerville’s death in June 2020 horrified the community. It wasn’t until September 2021 that her mother, Lashanna Charlton, was indicted on murder and other charges. Any trial still appears some time off.
“It feels like we’re waiting forever for answers to something so horrific and, you know, traumatizing to some. … It feels like it’s just been years,” said Alexis Stevens, a classmate of Treyanna Summerville.
The alleged murder of Treyanna Summerville is not the only homicide waiting on its day in court. Altogether six homicides occurring in the last two years have not yet gone to trial.
“They’re all different. Some involve neglect. There’s one that involves a vehicular accident. And there are some that are certainly violent – violent homicides and felony offenses,” said Gary Pasqua, St. Lawrence County district attorney.
Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said there has been a definite rise in violent crime.
“Could be drug-related. Could be domestic violence. There’s not just one issue with these violent crimes. It’s across the board,” he said.
Two of the six homicides were alleged shootings. Two, including the Summerville case, involved alleged neglect. Two involved motor vehicles. Suspects have been indicted in all save one, which took place just last month.
“Every case is different. Every investigation is different. There are some cases that may not take as much of an investigation as others. There are cases that have complex issues with them,” said Pasqua.
Bigwarfe and Pasqua both cited the pandemic and bail reform as possible causes. Pasqua said the suspension of trials for the pandemic is one factor behind the court backlog.
The most recent killing was that of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell. Michael Snow, 31, of Massena was arrested and charged in that case. But as can be seen from these other cases, it could be some time before he ever comes to trial.
Some of the cases will be coming to trial soon. Blakely Houle’s trial on manslaughter and negligent homicide charges is scheduled for April. Charles Anson’s trial in an alleged shooting death should also come to trial soon.
St. Lawrence County alleged homicides:
Accused: Michael Snow
Victim: Elizabeth Howell
Date alleged crime: Feb. 18, 2022
Charges: 2nd-degree murder
Indicted: None yet
Custody status: SLC jail
_________________________________________
Accused: Blakely Houle
Victim: James Hayes
Date alleged crime: May 29, 2021
Charges: Manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault
Indicted: July 2021
Custody status: SLC jail
__________________________________________
Accused: Charles Anson
Victim: Justin Massey
Date alleged crime: May 4, 2021
Charges: 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree criminal use of a firearm
Indicted: June 2021
Custody status: SLC jail
_________________________________________
Accused: Mason Reisinger
Victim: Isaiah Thomas
Date alleged crime: Oct. 3, 2020
Charges: 2nd-degree manslaughter, two counts 2nd-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts 2nd-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault, two counts DWI
Indicted: June 2021
Custody status: Not in jail
_________________________________________
Accused: Aric Barney
Victim: Elderly man in his care
Date alleged crime: July 2020
Charges: Negligent homicide
Indicted: January 2022
