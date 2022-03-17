Sunshine, warmer weather can benefit your health

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, people were out and about Thursday, hoping that spring has sprung a little early. It turns out a sunny day like this is good for your health.

People were out enjoying a stroll and taking a swing on the playground at Watertown’s Thompson Park. We came across a group of Fort Drum soldiers celebrating re-enlistment.

“Nice weather itself does have a physiological chemical reaction; we get more Vitamin D, which is one of the precursors to some of the serotonin which helps us feel better,” said psychologist Dr. Megan McRae.

She believes that this particular spring will be more important than ever.

“COVID has been so restrictive even this past year with omicron. It’s been - we were getting better and then we had more shutdown and pull-back. This year our mask mandates are starting to decrease, the things that we can’t do are starting to decrease, so this is a more springier-spring than we were able to have last year,” said Dr. McRae.

A Boston University study reports that nearly 10 million Americans suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder yearly; with women being four times more likely to be diagnosed than men.

Madesyn Alexander, a dog trainer with North Country Canine, says people aren’t the only ones to notice the nicer weather.

“Their energy level is different. They’re checking in, they’re engaged, they’re happy to be out here. Him, especially, he was, like, I don’t know what the heck this snow is but he hated it.>

Alexander says Jester and the rest of her dogs seem to have more spring in their steps when the temperatures start to rise.

“He’s just happier, he’s out and about exploring, doing his own thing. His tail’s wagging, he’s licking my face again whereas when it’s cold, he doesn’t want to do anything,” she said.

Warmer temperatures in the north country are expected to stick around until Saturday.

