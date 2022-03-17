Advertisement

Thrifty Shopper holds grand opening

Thrifty Shopper
Thrifty Shopper(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown business is back after moving to a new location.

Thrifty Shopper held a grand opening at its new store on Arsenal Street Thursday. It’s where the old Party City used to be.

Dozens of people showed up to shop and lines were long for check out.

The team at Thrifty Shopper says a clean and easy shop for customers was at the top of their list with this bigger space.

“A customer I just spoke with mentioned how bright and big it is. And this space is twice the size of our old location. So it’s twice as many finds, twice as many clothes. We’re also now carrying some furniture as well, which is not something that we could do in the space we had previously,” said Luana Lovenguth, chief of social enterprise, Thrifty Shopper. “Not only do our proceeds benefit the homeless and the hungry, but also we are helping our own environment. So last year we recycled over 5 million pounds of clothing.”

