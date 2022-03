WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city public works crews are closing the 1300 block of

Sherman Street while they take a tree down.

The street will be closed between Iroquois Avenue West and Brook Drive starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

