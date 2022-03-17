Watertown FD benefit hockey games make a comeback

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After being cancelled two years in a row because of the pandemic, the Watertown Fire Department’s benefit hockey games are back.

Andrew Naklick from Watertown Firefighters Benevolent said it’s the 12th year they’ve held the games.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at the Watertown Fairgrounds arena.

It benefits a local girl with cancer.

The games are free to watch, but donations are appreciated.

