Another mild day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It won’t be as warm as yesterday, but it will be mostly dry -- there’s only a 20 percent chance of any precipitation -- with a mix of sun and clouds.

Most places will be in the 50s or around 50 by afternoon.

Rain moves in overnight and there could be heavy downpours by the time we wake up Saturday.

Rain continues on and off all day. Highs will be close to 60..

There’s a chance of lingering showers Sunday morning, but it be drier by afternoon.

Temperature will be cooler -- in the 40s-- Sunday, in time for the start of spring at 11:33 a.m.

Highs stay in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. It will be in the 50s on Thursday.

It will be partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.