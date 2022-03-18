Arlene E. Monell, 84, of Canton

Arlene E. Monell, 84, of County Route 27, Canton died at her home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Arlene E. Monell, 84, of County Route 27, Canton died at her home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 21, 11:00 AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Ogdensburg with Rev. Carolyn J. Bartkus as celebrant.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton in the spring.

Arlene was born September 12, 1937 in Newburgh, NY and was a daughter of the late Donald M. and Eleanor (Guest) Monell. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and worked for NY Telephone Company in Newburgh for 30 years. She moved to Canton in 1990 and worked as an aide for NYSARC in Canton, and then as the secretary at Grace Episcopal Church in Canton for several years.

Arlene is survived by a niece, Lynn (Ed) Snow of Canton; a nephew, Everett (Judy) Quackenbush, Jr. of Hoosick Falls; great-nephews, Philip and Christopher Snow; and great-nieces, Jeanna Kuzia and Jessica McComish.

She was predeceased by her twin sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Everett Quackenbush and another sister, Dolly Ilg.

Arlene was a member of NY Telephone Company Pioneers. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Ogdensburg where she was very active in the life of the church and served in many capacities over the years. She enjoyed ceramics, cross stitch, playing the keyboard, and traveling with friends in her younger years, especially to Hawaii. More recently she kept busy with reading, watching movies, keeping up on news, enjoying the company of her cats, and spending time with family and friends. Her smile and laughter will be missed by many.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 658, Ogdensburg, NY or to Alzheimer’s Association either at https://www.alz.org/, or National Processing Center, Alzheimer’s Association (Central NY Chapter), PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.