Athlete of the Week: Ian VanWagner

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Potsdam who’s playing beyond his years. His roundball abilities earning him this week’s title.

Ian VanWagner is a basketball prodigy. The 13-year-old 7th grader averaged close to 20 points, 4 steals and 4 rebounds per game this varsity season.

Among his high games, 33 points against OFA, and 30 and 28 points versus Salmon River.

You’ll be hearing a lot more from this young guard.

Ian is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 18, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.