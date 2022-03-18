Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Ian VanWagner

Ian is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 18, 2022.
Ian is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 18, 2022.(WWNY)
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Potsdam who’s playing beyond his years. His roundball abilities earning him this week’s title.

Ian VanWagner is a basketball prodigy. The 13-year-old 7th grader averaged close to 20 points, 4 steals and 4 rebounds per game this varsity season.

Among his high games, 33 points against OFA, and 30 and 28 points versus Salmon River.

You’ll be hearing a lot more from this young guard.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

