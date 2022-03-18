Bakery owners look for someone to continue sweet tradition

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 10 Main Street in the village of Adams has been a sugar lover’s paradise for a century.

There you’ll find donuts and cookies, cupcakes and creams.

The bakery has changed hands through the years, but it’s popularity hasn’t wavered.

“We’re here every Wednesday,” customer Ron McNitt said. “Sometimes more often than that.”

For the last decade, the bakery has been Pearl’s Pastry Shoppe, named after the Shear family matriarch.

“When Pearl would serve a meal or a dessert, she’d say it was Gooder than Hell,” Melinda Shear said. “So, we cleaned it up a bit and that’s how we got our slogan: Gooder than Heck.”

Pearl’s not only carries the Shear family legacy, but the history of the previous bakeries there, too.

There’s a picture of owners from the ‘80s and tools that date back to the ‘20s

“This has been a bakery for years and years,” Melinda Shear said. “Wonderful people have owned it and it’s just part of Adams.”

And now it’s time for some other confection connoisseur to step up to the cake.

“We are ready to retire,” Melinda Shear said.

“We’d like to see it carry on as the same bakery doing the same products,” Paul Shear said.

It’s all up for grabs: the recipes, the tools, and the loyal customers.

But the icing on the cake? The 100 years of tradition, baked in and served sweet.

The bakery is for sale through Bridgeview Real Estate. The Shear family will keep Pearl’s open until a new baker comes along.

