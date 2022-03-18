Barbara Elaine Seavey, 90, of Gouverneur

Barbara Elaine Seavey, age 90, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 18, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Elaine Seavey, age 90, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 18, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Calling hours will be on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with her funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. The burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Barbara was born on June 14, 1931 in Fowler, NY to the late Cecil and Nelda (Price) Rice. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1949. She went on and graduated from Watertown School of Commerce in 1950.

Barbara married Roy Earnest Seavey on July 25, 1954 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church with Rev. Wood officiating. Roy passed away on June 24, 2020. She worked as a secretary for Haile-Sprague Real Estate. She also worked for attorney Max Levison and the Fuel Lane Corp. as an office manager and helped her husband on the dairy farm for many years before retiring in 2001.

She lived in Gouverneur all of her life. Barbara enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting and knitting, she used to show horses, and taught fifth and sixth grade Sunday school for 13 years. She is a member of the Western Saddle, she used to bowl on a co-ed league, she is a former member of the Gouverneur Business Women, she is an animal lover, enjoyed genealogy where she put books together for both families.

Surviving is a daughter and a son-in-law Rochelle and John Pratt of Gouverneur; three granddaughters and their spouses, Morgan and Duane Neaves, Erin and Shawn Pratt and Sarah and Justin Fitzgerald; seven great-grandchildren Jillian Neaves, Harley Neaves, Ethan Fitzgerald, Electa Fitzgerald, Elise Fitzgerald, Jayda Hays and Zachary Hays and several nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the SPCA, American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., P.O. Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057 or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220.

