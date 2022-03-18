Bulldogs heading to state title game after winning semifinal

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Heuvelton boys’ basketball team is heading to the Class D state championship game.

The Bulldogs paved their way to the final by defeating South Kortright-Andes 68-47 in a semifinal matchup Friday morning in Glens Falls.

Nate Mashaw scored 27 points for the Bulldogs, while Tristan Lovely scored 19.

It’s the first time ever the Heuvelton boys will play for a state title on the hardwood.

They’ll meet the winner of the other semifinal, which is between Avoca-Prattsburgh and Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville.

The title matchup is set for at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

We’ll air highlights from Friday’s game on 7 News This Evening at 6 p.m.

