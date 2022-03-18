Advertisement

Dawn Aurice Pircsuk, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dawn Aurice Pircsuk, formerly of Ives Hill Retirement Community, died March 16, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village.

She was born in Watertown, NY to Harry and Vina (Empie) Grant. She graduated from Massena High School. She married Alexander J. Pircsuk on December 4, 1965, at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk, NY. Mr. Pircsuk died June 18, 2017. Over the years, she and her husband called many places home. They lived in Louisville, Massena, Norfolk, Hannawa Falls, Florida, Syracuse, and finally Watertown.

Mrs. Pircsuk worked for Carvel Insurance Agency in Massena, NY, for twenty seven years, as a secretary. She was a communicant of Louisville Community Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, shopping and loved her many cats over the years. She held the family record for the fastest ice cream cone eater, ice cream being her favorite dessert. She appreciated the beauty of hummingbirds and collected figurines. She was a talented artist, drawing and painting for many years.

Mrs Pircsuk is survived by two stepdaughters, Cathy (Jim Burr) Pircsuk, Watertown, NY and Mary Clary, Hannawa Falls, NY, a brother, Darryl (Laura) Grant, Hannawa Falls, NY, grandsons, Bernard J. (Leah) Clary, Pennsylvania, Jeremy (Mary) Burr, North Carolina, granddaughter Laurel Burr, Miami FL. She is also survived by nieces Denise, Michelle and Lisa, nephew Brian and treasured cousin Carolyn Wilson and her sons John and Paul. A stepson, John Pircsuk, predeceased her on February 11, 2014.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the John G. Pircsuk Scholarship fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601. The scholarship is given annually to a Norwood Norfolk Central Senior.

There will be no calling hours or funeral at this time, per her wishes. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Visitation Cemetery, in Norfolk, NY. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

