Earl H. Ashley Jr., 77, of Louisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Earl H. Ashley Jr., 77, of River Dr., Wilson Hill, peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Earl was born on July 24, 1944 in Massena, the son of the late Earl H. and Evelyn (Perry) Ashley. He attended school in Massena graduating in 1963. Earl married Catherine Foster on August 18, 1984 in Louisville, NY and worked at Alcoa as a Mason for 33 years. He was a handyman and enjoyed working on projects around the house.

Earl is survived by his wife, Catherine; his children, Todd Ashley of Dryden, NY, Tammy (William) Barthlomew of Saratoga, Heather (Neil) Babcock of IN, and Jason Hamilton of Massena; seven grandchildren, Colyn Ashley, Chloe Barthlomew, Samantha Olson, Alexander and Nathan Hamilton, Anthony and Tyler Babcock; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy (Paul) King of Massena, Nancy (Robert) Brothers of Massena; a brother, John (Judy) Ashley of Minoa, NY.

He is predeceased by two sisters, Shirley LePage and Noreen LePage; a brother Robert Ashley.

Memorial contributions in Earl’s memory may be made to the Massena Volunteer Fire Department or the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

