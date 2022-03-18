James Emerson, 78, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - James Emerson, age 78, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, March 22nd from 11 am until 1 pm. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Emerson family.

