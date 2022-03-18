Advertisement

Judy A. Wilms, 70, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Judy A. Wilms, 70, of Creek Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.

Judy was born on October 21, 1951, in Syracuse, NY to the late Robert and Hazel Collins-Bertrand. She attended Hammond and Morristown Central Schools.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the co-owner and office manager of Mr. Tractor with her companion, Robert Flath.

She loved gardening and was a cake decorator for many years. She was always crafting, sewing, and baking.

She enjoyed spending time around her family and friends.

Judy is survived by; a sister Gwendolyn Douglas, Hammond, a sister Linda Bertrand, Canton, and a brother Robert Bertrand, Chicago, Illinois. Also: her daughters Kelly (Jonathan) Purtell, Plessis and Casey (Kristopher) Denicola, LaFargeville.

Also, her 9 grandchildren: Michael Burns ,Theresa, Daniel (Meggin) Burns, Philadelphia, Christen (Matthew) Arnold, Plessis, David (Carol) Talbot, Alexandria Bay, Cassandra (Justin) Ernst, Redwood, Carissa Purtell, Theresa, Kyle Talbot, Chaumont, Stephen Talbot, Alexandria Bay, Garrett Denicola, LaFargeville and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband John Wilms, her brother Donald Douglas, her companion Robert Flath, and her companion Shawn Mathous.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 23rd from 10-12pm with a funeral service immediately following at Cleveland Funeral Home, 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY 13601.

A private burial will be held in the spring at the Redwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

