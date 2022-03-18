Advertisement

Lady Lions get historic sendoff to state competition

It was a historic send-off celebration for the General Brown girls basketball team Friday.
It was a historic send-off celebration for the General Brown girls basketball team Friday.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
For the first time, the team is going to the state semi-finals.

Before touring the elementary schools, the high school hallways were filled with students cheering on the Lady Lions as they threw candy to the crowd.

The school’s pep band also played them off.

“I know everyone in the community especially has been super supportive. The parade with the student section that we just had and went through, it’s great to see the amount of support that we have for the girls,” said Janelle Ferris, head coach.

The girls play against Schalamont at Hudson Valley Community College at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

