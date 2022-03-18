Advertisement

Laurie Ann Brien, 60, of Lowville

Mar. 18, 2022
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Laurie Ann Brien, 60, of Valley View Courts, Lowville, passed away on Friday morning, March 18, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Boonville, at a later date.

She is survived by, her soulmate, Mark Katzenstein of Lowville; her children, Mark Katzenstein of Tarpon Springs Florida; and Sarah Katzenstein, of Tarpon Springs Florida and her grandson James; step daughter, Caylin Katzenstein and her companion, Nicholas Stouch and their three boys, Bryson, Elijah and Malcolm all of Lowville; an adopted son, Tony Johnson of Port Leyden; three sisters, Sandra Deaton of Michigan; Louise Tetrault (Anthony) of Plant City Florida; Shirley Hernandez (Juan) of Odessa Florida; ex-husband Randall Brein, who she remained friends with; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a sister, Wilda Cline; and a sister who died at birth, Angel Alexander.

Laurie was born in Flint, Michigan on June 12, 1961, a daughter of the late Clarence and Roselyn Countermen Alexander. She attended schools in Michigan and worked for Advanced Auto Parts in Zephyrhills Florida for ten years. Laurie later worked as a Sales Manager at Auto Zone in Zephyrhills Florida for thirteen years before moving to Lowville in 2011. She enjoyed her friends at Valley View Courts, video games, bingo and board games. When she was younger, she enjoyed attending flea markets and auctions in Florida. Laurie liked making people happy.

