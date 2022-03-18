Leon J. Shatraw, 90, of Dexter

Leon J. Shatraw, 90, of State Rt. 12E Dexter, NY, passed away March 16, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Leon J. Shatraw, 90, of State Rt. 12E Dexter, NY, passed away March 16, 2022 at his home.

He was born on July 21, 1931 in Potsdam, NY, son of Walter and Catherine (LaBrake) Shatraw, and he attended Potsdam Central School. Following school he entered the US Navy in 1948 and he was honorably discharged in 1952.

He married Joan M. McCrum in 1956 and last summer the couple celebrated their 65th wedding Anniversary.

Leon spent his entire career working construction in the local area until he retired as a member of Laborer’s Local #322.

He was a member of the Lincoln League in Watertown, an avid hunter and he belonged to Flower Hill Hunting Camp in Parishville, he also enjoyed fishing, traveling and going to the casino.

He is survived by his wife, Joan M. Shatraw, Dexter; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Patricia) Shatraw, Dexter; two daughters and son-in-laws, Pamela Shatraw and John Campbell, Salinas, CA and Patricia (Gary) Houghtaling, Watertown; 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Ronald Shatraw, a sister, Connie Butler and his granddaughter, Sara Knowles.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22nd at the Johnson Funeral home with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating. The burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Dexter Fire Department 100 Locke St., Dexter, NY 13634.

Online condolences can be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

