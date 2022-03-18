Louise Mary Raven Halladay, 87, of Oxbow

Louise Mary Raven Halladay passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at home with her family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Raven Halladay passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at home with her family at her side. After suffering a debilitating stroke in July of 2019, the family was able to bring her home with several wonderful caregivers and hospice. She was happy to have the last two and a half years of her life in her home.

Louise was born at home in the town of Macomb, January 21, 1935, the daughter of Carl Henry Raven and Mary Ellen Bailey Raven. She was the second child, having one sister and three brothers, all predeceased; Helen Mae Raven Green, Richard Carl Raven, Ronald Steward Raven and Wendell Ivan Raven.

Louise graduated from Heuvelton Central High School in June 1953. She married Charles Eugene Halladay on September 6, 1953 at the Heuvelton Methodist Church. Charles and Louise Halladay have four children, Shelene Ann Halladay (and Richard) Atkinson of Harrisville, NY, Michael Gene Halladay (and Denise) of Oxbow, NY, Charles Daniel Norris Halladay of Fulton, NY, and Ronald Wendall Halladay (and Cheryl) of Harrisville, NY. She has 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Louise worked with Charles on the farms in Oxbow for many years and cared for their four children. She loved caring for their grandchildren and enjoyed family visits, always being a part of their lives. Any one coming to their home was always welcomed with open arms and a meal.

She resided most of her married life in Oxbow, NY with Charles and was a member of the Oxbow Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary and the Philadelphia American Legion. She enjoyed bird watching, her flowers, crocheting and knitting and made the best dish clothes that the family looked forward to receiving as gifts. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home of Theresa, NY. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Oxbow Presbyterian Church. There will be calling hours from 1:00-3:00 pm at the church. The burial of Charles and Louise Halladay will be at the Hailesboro Cemetery immediately following the service. All are welcome at a reception in the church concluding the ceremony.

Donations may be made to the Oxbow Presbyterian Church, the Oxbow Fire Department or Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY.

