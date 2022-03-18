Advertisement

Opposition mounts against CBP station on Blind Bay

Blind Bay
Blind Bay(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLIND BAY, New York (WWNY) - Opposition to a new Customs and Border Protection station near Fishers Landing is continuing to heat up as the ice on Blind Bay begins to melt.

“When you have overwhelming response with no positive responses and people have done their homework, they should be listened to. The residents should be listened to in this case,” said Jefferson County District 3 Legislator Phil Reed.

He’s referring to pushback to a Customs and Border Protection proposal to build a new station at Blind Bay.

“Blind Bay is one of the most historical remaining breeding grounds for the muskie, which is the apex predator in the St. Lawrence River,” said John Peach, executive director, Save The River.

Save The River is reaching out to officials at both the county and state levels to try to influence CBP to find a new location. It’s an effort that has quickly built a large backing.

“We’ve sent letters to Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, representatives, and other elected officials. To date, we’ve got over 700 people who have clicked on or sent in emails opposing CBP’s site here,” said Peach.

The letter to Governor Hochul is one of several drafted by organizations and officials voicing their concerns.

“We’ve also gotten letters from Senator Ritchie’s office, Assemblyman Mark Walzyck’s office. There’s been opposition resolution from the town of Orleans. There’s also been a letter of concern by the New York State DEC,” said Reed.

The proposed new CBP station is designed to fit a 17,000 square foot administration building, a 15,000 square foot parking structure that could house 70 vehicles, as well as dock and ramp spaces along the shore of the river.

“What they’re proposing amounts to an industrial complex. It doesn’t belong on the shores of the St. Lawrence River. It doesn’t belong in a residential area, let alone a pristine part of the St. Lawrence River,” said Reed.

Both Reed and Peach agree that there are other sites in the area available for CBP to relocate to. Reed suggests that there are several locations on the other side of Route 12 away from the banks of the St. Lawrence. We reached out to officials at CBP for comment. We have not received a response.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials
Shawn Exford
Exford found guilty of murder, arson
Fire damaged this home at 1008 South Water Street in Ogdensburg
Blaze at Ogdensburg home injures firefighter
The owners of Pearl's Pastry Shoppe in Adams are ready to hang up their aprons after a decade...
Bakery owners look for someone to continue sweet tradition
Canadian Border
Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada

Latest News

Maple Weekend is here and local syrup producers are getting their sweet treats ready.
Producers ready for Maple Weekend
The last of the Riverview Towers fire victims left Wadhams Hall Friday for new apartments.
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall
File photo of pistol.
State Police: pistol letter is real
COVID-19 Deaths
Audit: health department, under Cuomo, misreported COVID deaths in nursing homes