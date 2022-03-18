Advertisement

Producers ready for Maple Weekend

Maple Weekend is here and local syrup producers are getting their sweet treats ready.
Maple Weekend is here and local syrup producers are getting their sweet treats ready.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Maple Weekend is here and local syrup producers are getting their sweet treats ready for all to enjoy. We look into what you can expect, and how the season has been so far.

Buckets as far as the eye can see at Moser’s Maple Ridge Farm in the town of Denmark. But there’s a long journey this sap goes through before landing on your breakfast plate.

“We take them back to our sugar shanty, we filter the sap there. All the little pieces of bark you’ve seen will get filtered out. We’ll make it more concentrated and from there we’ll boil it down until it becomes syrup,” said

Vaughn Moser, producer, Moser’s Maple Ridge Farm.

Moser says it’s been a whirlwind preparing for the biggest maple event of the year.

“Basically cleaning for company and making sure we have sap around to boil to show people the process,” he said.

For the next two weekends, farms across the north country will host a maple syrup extravaganza of sorts - offering free samples, wagon rides, and a lesson in maple production.

“I’m gonna teach everybody how we do maple syrup because one of the best about Maple Weekend is the education angle of it because a lot of people around here don’t know how maple syrup is made,” said Shawn Massey, owner of Massey Ranch in Brownville. “We need below freezing nighttime and above freezing daytime. That back and forth causes the tree to drip the sap.”

While Mother Nature can be indecisive, Massey is hoping for a longer season of tree tapping. He’s made more than 160 gallons so far this year.

“Last year was a horrible year for maple syrup. We’re on track, at least in the Jefferson County area, to really be ahead of the curve,” he said.

For a full list of Maple Weekend events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials
Shawn Exford
Exford found guilty of murder, arson
Fire damaged this home at 1008 South Water Street in Ogdensburg
Blaze at Ogdensburg home injures firefighter
The owners of Pearl's Pastry Shoppe in Adams are ready to hang up their aprons after a decade...
Bakery owners look for someone to continue sweet tradition
Canadian Border
Source: vaccinated travelers will no longer need a COVID-19 test to come to Canada

Latest News

Blind Bay
Opposition mounts against CBP station on Blind Bay
The last of the Riverview Towers fire victims left Wadhams Hall Friday for new apartments.
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall
File photo of pistol.
State Police: pistol letter is real
COVID-19 Deaths
Audit: health department, under Cuomo, misreported COVID deaths in nursing homes