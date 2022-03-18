Producers ready for Maple Weekend

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Maple Weekend is here and local syrup producers are getting their sweet treats ready for all to enjoy. We look into what you can expect, and how the season has been so far.

Buckets as far as the eye can see at Moser’s Maple Ridge Farm in the town of Denmark. But there’s a long journey this sap goes through before landing on your breakfast plate.

“We take them back to our sugar shanty, we filter the sap there. All the little pieces of bark you’ve seen will get filtered out. We’ll make it more concentrated and from there we’ll boil it down until it becomes syrup,” said

Vaughn Moser, producer, Moser’s Maple Ridge Farm.

Moser says it’s been a whirlwind preparing for the biggest maple event of the year.

“Basically cleaning for company and making sure we have sap around to boil to show people the process,” he said.

For the next two weekends, farms across the north country will host a maple syrup extravaganza of sorts - offering free samples, wagon rides, and a lesson in maple production.

“I’m gonna teach everybody how we do maple syrup because one of the best about Maple Weekend is the education angle of it because a lot of people around here don’t know how maple syrup is made,” said Shawn Massey, owner of Massey Ranch in Brownville. “We need below freezing nighttime and above freezing daytime. That back and forth causes the tree to drip the sap.”

While Mother Nature can be indecisive, Massey is hoping for a longer season of tree tapping. He’s made more than 160 gallons so far this year.

“Last year was a horrible year for maple syrup. We’re on track, at least in the Jefferson County area, to really be ahead of the curve,” he said.

