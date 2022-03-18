Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - The last of the Riverview Towers fire victims left Wadhams Hall Friday for new apartments.

It was 10 days ago that the blaze at the Ogdensburg high-rise displaced 104 residents. Some of them stayed at Wadhams Hall just outside the city.

“Today the last of, I believe, 18 residents are being bused to more temporary housing in Canton,” said Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County emergency services director.

Twenty-one Riverview residents in all now have new apartments in Canton Public Housing.

Another 25 are in Ogdensburg Public Housing and two others with another provider.

“Just the acclimation. I mean, some people are going to Canton. They don’t know a lot of people there. They don’t know exactly what’s available there,” said Cheryl Douglass, Ogdensburg Housing Authority executive director.

Douglass said the county’s Office for the Aging and other agencies will continue to support former Riverview residents no matter where they are. The same was true at Wadhams Hall.

“We’ve been providing the donated clothing, the donated toiletries and whatnot that have come in to anyone that was affected by the fire,” Douglass said.

Both Denner and Douglass said the Diocese of Ogdensburg’s opening Wadhams Hall to Riverview residents was key to getting people housed temporarily.

There is good news at Riverview Towers. It’s now thought that elevator repairs will take just a few weeks, and not months as previously thought. And that should speed up the cleanup effort and repairs that are now underway.

Officials still say it could be months before everyone can move back in. There is some hope that floors above the 6th, where the fire occurred, could open sooner than others.

