Robert L. Derouin, 75, of Town of Pamelia

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Robert L. Derouin, 75, town of Pamelia passed away Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022.

Bob was born August 21, 1946, the son of Lorenzo F. and Catherine Tucker Derouin. After the death of his father, his mother married Leon C. Derouin, who adopted him. He was a 1964 graduate of Watertown High School and attended Canton College and JCC for one year each.

Bob was the co-owner and operator of Derouin’s Plumbing and Heating, Watertown. On July 4, 1969 he married Tonia M. Mousaw at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville with Fr. James Ruddy officiating.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Bob was a former member of both Calcium and North Pole Fire Departments. He served as a councilman for the town of Pamelia for two terms. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and a sustaining member of NYS Rifle and Pistol Association.

Bob was a past board member of NNY Builders Exchange, former member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 117, and past president of the Examining Board of Plumbers. He was a former member, president and board member of the Black River Valley Horse Club and a former member and officer of the Gull Lake Hunting Club, McKeever. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR races, shooting sports, and horseback riding.

Bob is survived by his wife, Tonia; three children, Robert L. Derouin II and wife Jennifer, town of Pamelia, Thomasina Eassa and husband Dustin, Carolina Shores, NC, and Erika L. Derouin, Alamosa, CO; three grandchildren, Andrew R. and Kortni E. Derouin and Austin Kuscsik; two siblings, Gary L. Derouin and companion Laurie Cornelia, Watertown and Jacqueline Emerson, Brookville, MD; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his biological father, Lorenzo, September 17, 1947; father, Leon, January 6, 2013; mother, Catherine, September 28, 1998; sister, Cynthia L. Derouin, February 7, 1966; and brother-in-law, Herbert C. Emerson.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, March 24, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, March 25, at 10 AM with Fr. Frank Natale presiding followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Bob’s name may be made to either North Pole Volunteer Fire Dept., 22334 US Rt. 11 or Black River Valley Horse Assoc., P. O. Box 6381, both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

