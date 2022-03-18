Advertisement

Robert William Breckenridge, 40, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
With heavy hearts, much love and profound sadness the family of Robert William Breckenridge...
With heavy hearts, much love and profound sadness the family of Robert William Breckenridge announce his passing.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, much love and profound sadness the family of Robert William Breckenridge announce his passing. Robert’s life ended at his Watertown residence on February 12, 2022. He was 40 years old. He will be dearly missed and remembered by his wife of 14 years, Stacy; sons Ashton and Kellan, both of whom brought great happiness; an older brother Michael; a cousin Kerry; lastly, and very importantly his Army brotherhood. Robert was predeceased by his parent’s Gary and Sherry Breckenridge of Lamont, Washington.

Robert was very accomplished; he lived a full life and very much loved his family. During his twenties he was a television production manager for KQUP RTN-24 of Spokane, Washington. He won 3 bronze Telly Awards and one silver Addy. He directed and produced shows Entertainment Northwest featuring host Christina Crawford, Q-up Spokane Inland Northwest, Road to the Rally, All Nations Christian Center, and numerous commercials. Robert was a very talented video editor and voice actor. He was extremely creative and brilliantly built computers from scratch.

Robert served his country part of the 10th Mountain Division and deployed to Iraq. He was honorably discharged rank of sergeant with a 90% disability rating- consequently Robert suffered every day due to service-related injuries in addition to PTSD. Despite his disadvantage, Robert earned an associates of science degree from Jefferson Community College, acquired a CDL-A and formed his company Midori Hill Ventures, LLC.

Robert was funny-but not at the expense of others- he was generous and well intentioned. He was an involved loving father and adored felines, especially his “floof” ALF. Robert valued personal freedom and justice, he respected honesty and hard work. Robert was humble, sensitive, fair, knowledgeable, noncompetitive, advocated the importance of education and constant learning for personal enrichment. He enjoyed good food and was open minded to the benefits of other cultures. He was also a good teacher. Robert is very much a success story- especially considering his upbringing. He will continue to bring strength, courage, and joy to his loved ones regardless of circumstance- Robert’s journey is but a beginning, he is no longer in pain and his soul has well deserved peace. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Wesley J. “Jim” Simpson Jr, a longtime business owner, passed away Friday March 18, 2022 at...
Wesley J. “Jim” Simpson Jr., 79, of Carthage
Maple Weekend is here and local syrup producers are getting their sweet treats ready.
Producers ready for Maple Weekend
Laurie Ann Brien, 60, of Valley View Courts, Lowville, passed away on Friday morning, March 18,...
Laurie Ann Brien, 60, of Lowville
Terry W. Curtis Sr., 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away March 17, 2022 at his home.
Terry W. Curtis Sr., 79, of Watertown
Blind Bay
Opposition mounts against CBP station on Blind Bay

Obituaries

Barbara Elaine Seavey, age 90, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 18, 2022 at Samaritan...
Barbara Elaine Seavey, 90, of Gouverneur
Sterling R. Grant Jr., tragically passed away early morning, February 8th, 2022.
Sterling R. Grant Jr., of Ogdensburg
Robert L. Derouin, 75, town of Pamelia passed away Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022.
Robert L. Derouin, 75, of Town of Pamelia
Dawn Aurice Pircsuk, formerly of Ives Hill Retirement Community, died March 16, 2022, at...
Dawn Aurice Pircsuk, of Watertown
The last of the Riverview Towers fire victims left Wadhams Hall Friday for new apartments.
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall