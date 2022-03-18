Robert William Breckenridge, 40, of Watertown

With heavy hearts, much love and profound sadness the family of Robert William Breckenridge announce his passing. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, much love and profound sadness the family of Robert William Breckenridge announce his passing. Robert’s life ended at his Watertown residence on February 12, 2022. He was 40 years old. He will be dearly missed and remembered by his wife of 14 years, Stacy; sons Ashton and Kellan, both of whom brought great happiness; an older brother Michael; a cousin Kerry; lastly, and very importantly his Army brotherhood. Robert was predeceased by his parent’s Gary and Sherry Breckenridge of Lamont, Washington.

Robert was very accomplished; he lived a full life and very much loved his family. During his twenties he was a television production manager for KQUP RTN-24 of Spokane, Washington. He won 3 bronze Telly Awards and one silver Addy. He directed and produced shows Entertainment Northwest featuring host Christina Crawford, Q-up Spokane Inland Northwest, Road to the Rally, All Nations Christian Center, and numerous commercials. Robert was a very talented video editor and voice actor. He was extremely creative and brilliantly built computers from scratch.

Robert served his country part of the 10th Mountain Division and deployed to Iraq. He was honorably discharged rank of sergeant with a 90% disability rating- consequently Robert suffered every day due to service-related injuries in addition to PTSD. Despite his disadvantage, Robert earned an associates of science degree from Jefferson Community College, acquired a CDL-A and formed his company Midori Hill Ventures, LLC.

Robert was funny-but not at the expense of others- he was generous and well intentioned. He was an involved loving father and adored felines, especially his “floof” ALF. Robert valued personal freedom and justice, he respected honesty and hard work. Robert was humble, sensitive, fair, knowledgeable, noncompetitive, advocated the importance of education and constant learning for personal enrichment. He enjoyed good food and was open minded to the benefits of other cultures. He was also a good teacher. Robert is very much a success story- especially considering his upbringing. He will continue to bring strength, courage, and joy to his loved ones regardless of circumstance- Robert’s journey is but a beginning, he is no longer in pain and his soul has well deserved peace. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.