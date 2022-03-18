South Jeff athlete signs to run for Iona

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A college signing at South Jefferson and the Watertown Rapids getting ready for their upcoming season were the main local sports topics on Thursday.

Thursday was a big day for South Jeff cross country and indoor and outdoor track star Alexa Doe, who signed a letter of intent to continue her running career at Division I Iona College.

The talented athlete says Iona was a late entry in the recruiting process but made a great impression and made her decision an easy one.

“When I took my official visit there, it just clicked for me,” she said. “They were all so friendly and so welcoming and the coaches there are really awesome. They’ve got a great program there for cross country and track.”

South Jeff cross country and track coach Justin Crossway says Iona is getting a very talented runner in Doe, who has won sectional titles in cross country and track, and recently earned All-American status at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

“Honestly, I don’t think I could accurately describe South Jeff running without mentioning Alexa,” Crossway said. “She’s been the heart of our program for six years now. Iona is going to get a real treat of a runner and athlete -- just an amazing career here at South Jeff.”

Look for Alexa Doe to accomplish great things at the next level at Iona.

We’re less than three months away from opening day, but the Watertown Rapids are hard at work behind the scenes preparing for the upcoming 2022 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

The season opener is set for Thursday June 2 against Adirondack at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The team recently launched a new and improved website that director of baseball operations Nate Matteson says has a number of new features.

“It’s really got out fans and the community first,” he said. “There you can purchase tickets right off of the website -- there’s a direct link. You’ll get up-to-date schedule, be able to see who’s on the team.”

The Rapids are also putting the finishing touches on their roster for the upcoming season, which currently consists of 16 players.

A few are returners that have local ties with a majority of the players hailing from New York and New Jersey.

Having a local presence is something Matteson says the team has been focused on this off season.

“We’re going to have a lot of guys from our local area,” Matteson said. “Some names you might recognize, Brett Myers, Ryan Peters. They played with us last year. To top that off we’re going to have a completely local slate of coaches.”

