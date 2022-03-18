Advertisement

State Police: pistol letter is real

File photo of pistol.
File photo of pistol.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Are you a pistol or revolver owner who has received an email from state police, telling you you need to “recertify” your license?

Don’t ignore it. It’s real.

Under New York’s “SAFE Act,” pistol and revolver owners have to recertify their status every five years. State police just sent out thousands of emails, notifying pistol owners across New York.

“We sent out about a hundred thousand emails, actually, with the letter and we had quite a bit of calls making sure that the emails were real,” said Beau Duffy, spokesman for the state police in Albany.

“We don’t mind. It’s not a bad thing. It’s good that people are cognizant of what’s coming in their email box and checking to make sure that it’s the real thing. Especially before they click on any links,” he said.

The point of recertification, he said, is to improve record keeping at the local and state level. Before the SAFE Act, there was no requirement pistol owners report any changes - like moving out of state, or, for the survivors, whether a pistol owner has died.

Failure to recertify can result in losing your pistol license.

“Anyone who got a letter can click on the links in the email. That will direct them to the recertification page, or they can just go to our web site - troopers.ny.gov - and go under firearms, and follow the menus to the recertification page for pistol permits<” Duffy said.

The deadline to recertify is based on when a pistol or revolver license was originally issued.

