Sterling R. Grant Jr., of Ogdensburg

Sterling R. Grant Jr., tragically passed away early morning, February 8th, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sterling R. Grant Jr., tragically passed away early morning, February 8th, 2022. He was born in Fort Campbell, KY March 7th, 1984 to Laurice A. White.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Nicolina (Costello) Dicello, Lawrence and Ann Louise (Dicello) White of Bradford, PA; John G. Gallup of Port Allegany, PA;his aunt and uncle Joseph and Clara (Costello) Lucco of Olean, NY.

Sterling, is survived by his mother Laurice A. White (Grant); a brother Shane J. Grant of Olean, NY, sister Holly A. Grant (Mike Young) of Ogdensburg, NY; son Gage Kash of Massena, NY. Also, an uncle, Thomas Grant of Weedsport, NY; and adoptive aunts Vietta Brown of Olean, NY, Clara (Banardi) Costello of Bradford, PA, John (Shirley) Dicello of Timonium, MD, and aunts, Norma Kelly of Florida and Bill and Melody Sharpe of Madrid; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He enjoyed, drawing, fishing, hunting, fixing computers, and loved his family. Sterling achieved his Certificate in Building Trades, GED at BOCES Ogdensburg, NY and was completing College Courses for his Journeyman’s License before his passing. He was an independent Contractor.

There will be a Celebration of Life in April, at The LA Stella Lodge, Bradford, PA.

Sterling you have not left us; Awaiting for us along with our Lord Christ.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local charity, for Mental Health Disorders.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.