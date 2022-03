Terry W. Curtis Sr., 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away March 17, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Terry W. Curtis Sr., 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away March 17, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

