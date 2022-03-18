TV Dinner: American Chop Suey

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When Chef Chris Manning’s dad was working as a cook in Maine, many diners had a dish on their menus called American Chop Suey.

He said some people call it goulash, some call it hamburger casserole, and others call it tomato mac.

But whatever you call it, the chef says says it’s great to have on a rainy day.

American Chop Suey

- 1 cup diced yellow onion

- 1 cup diced celery

- 1 cup diced carrot

- 1 cup diced green or red bell pepper

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef, cooked and drained

- 1/2 cup spaghetti sauce

- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

- 4 cups beef stock

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 1/2 pound macaroni, cooked and drained

Add everything except the macaroni to a large Dutch oven or stock pot. Simmer on medium heat until vegetables are tender.

Add the macaroni and stir to combine.

Serve in soup bowls and garnish with grated parmesan, shredded mozzarella, and Asian crunchy noodles.

