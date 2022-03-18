Advertisement

TV Dinner: American Chop Suey

TV Dinner: American Chop Suey
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When Chef Chris Manning’s dad was working as a cook in Maine, many diners had a dish on their menus called American Chop Suey.

He said some people call it goulash, some call it hamburger casserole, and others call it tomato mac.

But whatever you call it, the chef says says it’s great to have on a rainy day.

American Chop Suey

- 1 cup diced yellow onion

- 1 cup diced celery

- 1 cup diced carrot

- 1 cup diced green or red bell pepper

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef, cooked and drained

- 1/2 cup spaghetti sauce

- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

- 4 cups beef stock

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 1/2 pound macaroni, cooked and drained

Add everything except the macaroni to a large Dutch oven or stock pot. Simmer on medium heat until vegetables are tender.

Add the macaroni and stir to combine.

Serve in soup bowls and garnish with grated parmesan, shredded mozzarella, and Asian crunchy noodles.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials
Shawn Exford
Exford found guilty of murder, arson
Fire damaged this home at 1008 South Water Street in Ogdensburg
Blaze at Ogdensburg home injures firefighter
Volunteers from seven departments were called battle a blaze at 23320 Wyman Road in the town of...
Fire leaves Rodman family homeless
Thrifty Shopper
Thrifty Shopper holds grand opening

Latest News

TV Dinner: American Chop Suey
TV Dinner: American Chop Suey
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Eliana Bonbrest
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Eliana Bonbrest
Career-Tech All-Star: David Duell
Career-Tech All-Star: David Duell