Wesley J. “Jim” Simpson Jr., 79, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Wesley J. “Jim” Simpson Jr, a longtime business owner, passed away Friday March 18, 2022 at home under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. He was 79.

Wesley, also known as Jim, was born January 8,1943 to Wesley J. and Estelle Simonds Simpson in Watertown. He attended Tooker Hill one room schoolhouse for his early education and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1960. After graduation he worked part time for Floyd Branagan and Fred Huntley, area farmers, and was groundskeeper and grave digger for Fairview Cemetery. He then worked for W.R. Jones delivering coal by truck and by the bag, sometimes carrying the bags up 3 flights of stairs to customers on State Street in Carthage. He then worked for D.K. Briggs Feed Store in Great Bend. In 1967, he purchased a used bulk feed truck and contracted with longtime friend, Ross Christman, to deliver feed to his customers. In 1970, he bought his first truck to haul petroleum products for Wilna Gormley Oil as an owner operator and continued until 1991 when it was sold to Griffith Oil. Suddenly without a job, he and his wife decided to start their own fuel business known as Simpson Fuels. Together they built a thriving business by word of mouth. He was blessed to have several dedicated employees that helped to contribute to his 23 years of success as a businessman. He retired from the business in 2014.

He married Mary Katherine LaComb on June 15,1964 in Adams NY. Together they raised their family on the Simonds family homestead.

He is survived by his wife, Mary K., two sons, Todd J. of Carthage and Troy J. of Inverness FL, and a daughter, Mia J. (Danny) Clark of Harrisville NY. He has two grandsons, Dakota J. Clark and Zachary J. Simpson and granddaughter Isabelle T. Simpson. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty (Brian) O’Connor of West Carthage and Mary DeZotell of Westmoreland, and a brother Kevin (Jill) of Croghan and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his brothers William, Thomas, and Crandall and a granddaughter Taylor Elizabeth Simpson.

Jim was a quiet non-boastful man, faithful husband, and was proud of his family and his accomplishments. He took pride in his truck fleet and insisted that they always shined.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 20th from 1-3pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Burial will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the Volunteer Transportation Center, Jefferson-Lewis Office, 24685 Rt. 37, Watertown, NY 13601 or to one’s favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

