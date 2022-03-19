Advertisement

2nd annual Tug Hill Estate Bridal Expo gets brides-to-be ready for wedding season

Flowers are starting to bloom as spring starts this weekend, and many North Country brides are...
Flowers are starting to bloom as spring starts this weekend, and many North Country brides are getting ready for wedding season.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Flowers are starting to bloom as spring starts this weekend, and many North Country brides are getting ready for wedding season.

The 2nd annual Tug Hill Estate Bridal Expo took place Saturday afternoon at Tug Hill Vineyards. From florists to photographers, North Country couples could find everything they might need for their big day all in one place. For many, it was helpful to be able to do so in person again.

“It’s really nice to be able to plan things without having to worry about masks and stuff, and whether or not people are going to be allowed to travel to me. It feels a little bit more freeing,” said bride Persephone Longale.

“It is nice to just to be able to come actually meet and talk with people in person, and to get those experiences to have a great day,” said bride McKayla Nuffer.

More than a dozen North Country vendors were in attendance. Tug Hill Estates is booking appointments with their events coordinator throughout the spring as well.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owners of Pearl's Pastry Shoppe in Adams are ready to hang up their aprons after a decade...
Bakery owners look for someone to continue sweet tradition
Crime scene
St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials
Shawn Exford
Exford found guilty of murder, arson
The last of the Riverview Towers fire victims left Wadhams Hall Friday for new apartments.
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall
Nate Mashaw scores 2 of 27 points to propel Heuvelton into a boys' state Class D semifinal win...
Bulldogs heading to state title game after winning semifinal

Latest News

On Monday, Watertown City Council will decide if they should assign four new captains to the...
Watertown City Council to decide if they assign 4 new fire captains
One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.
One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout
State Police: pistol letter is real
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall