2nd annual Tug Hill Estate Bridal Expo gets brides-to-be ready for wedding season

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Flowers are starting to bloom as spring starts this weekend, and many North Country brides are getting ready for wedding season.

The 2nd annual Tug Hill Estate Bridal Expo took place Saturday afternoon at Tug Hill Vineyards. From florists to photographers, North Country couples could find everything they might need for their big day all in one place. For many, it was helpful to be able to do so in person again.

“It’s really nice to be able to plan things without having to worry about masks and stuff, and whether or not people are going to be allowed to travel to me. It feels a little bit more freeing,” said bride Persephone Longale.

“It is nice to just to be able to come actually meet and talk with people in person, and to get those experiences to have a great day,” said bride McKayla Nuffer.

More than a dozen North Country vendors were in attendance. Tug Hill Estates is booking appointments with their events coordinator throughout the spring as well.

