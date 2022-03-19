Advertisement

Friday Sports: Heuvelton Boys, Copenhagen Girls advance

The Heuvelton Boys’ Basketball Team had a State Final Four game in Glens Falls on Friday, and...
The Heuvelton Boys’ Basketball Team had a State Final Four game in Glens Falls on Friday, and the Copenhagen Girls’ competed in a semi-final game in Troy.(wwny)
By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Heuvelton Boys’ Basketball Team had a State Final Four game in Glens Falls on Friday, and the Copenhagen Girls’ competed in a semi-final game in Troy.

The Bulldogs met South Kortright.

Nate Mashaw drills 3 to put the Bulldogs up by 1.

Off the steal, Jed Crayford gets the hoop. Then, it was Crayford with the backdoor pass to Luke Thornhill.

Mashaw dials up another 3, tying the game.

The Bulldogs then catch fire with Mashaw behind the arc. It was Mashaw again, this time inside for the bucket.

Mashaw hits the trifecta and it was Heuvelton up by 12 at the half.

Crayford comes up with the steal, hits, and is fouled.

Thornhill gets in on the action from downtown.

Tristan Lovely gets the scoop shot to fall.

Mashaw finished with 27 as Heuvelton wins 68-47 and advances to the State Ritle game Saturday where they will meet Prattsburgh-Avoca.

”We just settled down. 1st quarter, it seemed like maybe little bit of jitters, but as the 2nd quarter came in our defense picked up. We did get into a little bit of foul trouble and a couple guys came in. Conner Phillips and Jake Venette really helped us out,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.

”You know, we just came in and got in our huddle, talked about- Told each other to keep our heads on straight and we just went out and kept playing hard,” said Nate Mashaw.

”We came into a gym that we weren’t familiar with in a big game and we hit our shots and we clicked well together,” said Tristan Lovely.

”We got down early and we came back and we just played strong defense the whole game,” said Jed Crayford.

”There’s times where we start flowing and when the ball gets moving quickly, we’re sharing the ball well and everyone is confident in making plays with the ball in their hands. That’s when our offense really flows,” said Cole Rickett.

At Hudson Valley Community College, Copenhagen met Hartford in the Girls’ State Class D Semifinals.

Charli Carroll gets loose down low for the bucket.

Then it was Aubree Smykla hitting the floater in the lane.

Copenhagen was running and it was Carroll with the finish.

Alyssa Fitzpatrick connects in the paint.

It was Smykla again. This time ripping yarn on the jumper.

Copenhagen goes on to beat Hartford 51-40 to advance to the State Class D Championship Saturday night.

Friday Sports Scores

Boys’ State Basketball Semifinals

  • Heuvelton 68, South Kortright-Andes 47

Girls’ State Basketball Semifinals

  • Copenhagen 51, Hartford Central 40

ECAC College Hockey Semifinals

  • Clarkson 3, Harvard 5

Pro Hockey

  • Watertown 3, Columbus 2

Men’s College Lacrosse

  • Clarkson 19, College of Wooster 2

Women’s College Lacrosse

  • St. Lawrence 15, SUNY Brockport 12
  • SUNY Canton 5, Carroll University 17

College Baseball

  • St. Lawrence 15, SUNY Fredonia 4
  • St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Fredonia 7
  • Clarkson 3, Stevenson 4
  • SUNY Canton 2, SUNY Brockport 15

College Softball

  • St. Lawrence 5, Franklin & Marshall 3
  • St. Lawrence 7, Hamilton 14
  • Clarkson 4, Smith College 1
  • Clarkson 0, Wisconsin- Eau Claire 8
  • SUNY Canton 0, Skidmore 10
  • SUNY Canton 0, Wisconsin-Superior 19

Men’s College Volleyball

  • Sage 0, SUNY Potsdam 3
  • D’Youville 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials
Shawn Exford
Exford found guilty of murder, arson
Fire damaged this home at 1008 South Water Street in Ogdensburg
Blaze at Ogdensburg home injures firefighter
The owners of Pearl's Pastry Shoppe in Adams are ready to hang up their aprons after a decade...
Bakery owners look for someone to continue sweet tradition
It was a historic send-off celebration for the General Brown girls basketball team Friday.
Lady Lions get historic sendoff to state competition

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Ian VanWagner
Ian is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 18, 2022.
Athlete of the Week: Ian VanWagner
Nate Mashaw scores 2 of 27 points to propel Heuvelton into a boys' state Class D semifinal win...
Bulldogs heading to state title game after winning semifinal
South Jefferson cross country and indoor and outdoor track star Alexa Doe signed a letter of...
South Jeff athlete signs to run for Iona