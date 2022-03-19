Friday Sports: Heuvelton Boys, Copenhagen Girls advance

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Heuvelton Boys’ Basketball Team had a State Final Four game in Glens Falls on Friday, and the Copenhagen Girls’ competed in a semi-final game in Troy.

The Bulldogs met South Kortright.

Nate Mashaw drills 3 to put the Bulldogs up by 1.

Off the steal, Jed Crayford gets the hoop. Then, it was Crayford with the backdoor pass to Luke Thornhill.

Mashaw dials up another 3, tying the game.

The Bulldogs then catch fire with Mashaw behind the arc. It was Mashaw again, this time inside for the bucket.

Mashaw hits the trifecta and it was Heuvelton up by 12 at the half.

Crayford comes up with the steal, hits, and is fouled.

Thornhill gets in on the action from downtown.

Tristan Lovely gets the scoop shot to fall.

Mashaw finished with 27 as Heuvelton wins 68-47 and advances to the State Ritle game Saturday where they will meet Prattsburgh-Avoca.

”We just settled down. 1st quarter, it seemed like maybe little bit of jitters, but as the 2nd quarter came in our defense picked up. We did get into a little bit of foul trouble and a couple guys came in. Conner Phillips and Jake Venette really helped us out,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.

”You know, we just came in and got in our huddle, talked about- Told each other to keep our heads on straight and we just went out and kept playing hard,” said Nate Mashaw.

”We came into a gym that we weren’t familiar with in a big game and we hit our shots and we clicked well together,” said Tristan Lovely.

”We got down early and we came back and we just played strong defense the whole game,” said Jed Crayford.

”There’s times where we start flowing and when the ball gets moving quickly, we’re sharing the ball well and everyone is confident in making plays with the ball in their hands. That’s when our offense really flows,” said Cole Rickett.

At Hudson Valley Community College, Copenhagen met Hartford in the Girls’ State Class D Semifinals.

Charli Carroll gets loose down low for the bucket.

Then it was Aubree Smykla hitting the floater in the lane.

Copenhagen was running and it was Carroll with the finish.

Alyssa Fitzpatrick connects in the paint.

It was Smykla again. This time ripping yarn on the jumper.

Copenhagen goes on to beat Hartford 51-40 to advance to the State Class D Championship Saturday night.

Friday Sports Scores

Boys’ State Basketball Semifinals

Heuvelton 68, South Kortright-Andes 47

Girls’ State Basketball Semifinals

Copenhagen 51, Hartford Central 40

ECAC College Hockey Semifinals

Clarkson 3, Harvard 5

Pro Hockey

Watertown 3, Columbus 2

Men’s College Lacrosse

Clarkson 19, College of Wooster 2

Women’s College Lacrosse

St. Lawrence 15, SUNY Brockport 12

SUNY Canton 5, Carroll University 17

College Baseball

St. Lawrence 15, SUNY Fredonia 4

St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Fredonia 7

Clarkson 3, Stevenson 4

SUNY Canton 2, SUNY Brockport 15

College Softball

St. Lawrence 5, Franklin & Marshall 3

St. Lawrence 7, Hamilton 14

Clarkson 4, Smith College 1

Clarkson 0, Wisconsin- Eau Claire 8

SUNY Canton 0, Skidmore 10

SUNY Canton 0, Wisconsin-Superior 19

Men’s College Volleyball

Sage 0, SUNY Potsdam 3

D’Youville 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

