Maple Weekend promotes North Country businesses and tradition

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Originally just a single Sunday, now for what will be the 26th year, Maple Weekend in the North Country will span 4 days over the next two weekends.

It helps promote maple in the area and gets people to come out and see how maple syrup is produced at different locations. All maple producers do things a little bit different.

Phil Widrick is one of several dozen maple producers across the North Country celebrating Maple Weekend. Widrick Maple has been working hard to get ready for the extra traffic they’re expecting for the event.

“We’re probably making on average about 400 gallons per day,” said Widrick.

In case you’re wondering, 400 gallons of maple syrup is just a little more than 5 million calories. Something Maura Synder isn’t looking to keep track of.

“You don’t look at the calories, you just take it in,” said Snyder.

This is Synder’s first year participating as a producer for Maple Weekend, but certainly not her first being a part of the celebration.

“Since I was a little toddler I remember going to Maple Weekends,” said Snyder.

For the Synders, Maple Weekend has become a family affair.

“My husband started by helping a local producer when he was first out of college. He started with 300 taps and just slowly kept adding every year and we just got bigger and bigger,” said Snyder.

Both Widrick Maple and Synder’s Sugar Shack are offering tours of their facilities, as well teaching people exactly how Maple Syrup makes its from the tap to the table.

“So, its getting filtered through here to take all the impurities out of it. Then going into a barrel or into a jug that you would buy to put on your pancakes,” said Snyder.

Who knew learning could never be so fun or so tasty.

