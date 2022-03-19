Advertisement

One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout

One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.
One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.

It was a single-car crash and significant damage was done to the car.

North Pole Fire Department officials say the driver was headed north on Route 11 around 1:45 AM Saturday morning when he drove too fast through the roundabout by Seaway Plaza and rolled the car off the road.

A few road signs were taken out in the crash.

The driver got himself out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived to the scene and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. His injuries are unknown.

The driver was the only person inside the car.

State police is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owners of Pearl's Pastry Shoppe in Adams are ready to hang up their aprons after a decade...
Bakery owners look for someone to continue sweet tradition
Crime scene
St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials
Shawn Exford
Exford found guilty of murder, arson
The last of the Riverview Towers fire victims left Wadhams Hall Friday for new apartments.
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall
Nate Mashaw scores 2 of 27 points to propel Heuvelton into a boys' state Class D semifinal win...
Bulldogs heading to state title game after winning semifinal

Latest News

Flowers are starting to bloom as spring starts this weekend, and many North Country brides are...
2nd annual Tug Hill Estate Bridal Expo gets brides-to-be ready for wedding season
On Monday, Watertown City Council will decide if they should assign four new captains to the...
Watertown City Council to decide if they assign 4 new fire captains
State Police: pistol letter is real
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall