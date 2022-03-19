One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.

It was a single-car crash and significant damage was done to the car.

North Pole Fire Department officials say the driver was headed north on Route 11 around 1:45 AM Saturday morning when he drove too fast through the roundabout by Seaway Plaza and rolled the car off the road.

A few road signs were taken out in the crash.

The driver got himself out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived to the scene and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. His injuries are unknown.

The driver was the only person inside the car.

State police is handling the investigation.

