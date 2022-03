WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce rain late tonight and tomorrow as well. Expect lows in the upper 30′s to middle 40′s.

Saturday will feature showers, mainly in the morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the 50′s to lower 60′s.

Sunday will be cooler with rain and snow showers.

