BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Ardison, 82 of Boonville and formerly of Croghan, died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing and Rehab Center in Boonville, where she had been a resident for just over a year. .

Shirley was born April 23, 1939 in the Town of New Bremen, a daughter of the late William J. and Mary Rose (Dicob) Aucter. She was educated in Dicob’s Corners country schools and Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan. On October 25, 1968 she was united by marriage to Robert J. Ardison in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, by the Rev. Anthony Moore, OFM, and together, enjoyed over 39 years of marriage until Bob’s passing January 11, 2008.

Shirley was a homemaker for most of her life, and also assisted her husband with the operation of Ardison’s Trucking and Pallet business making trucking skids and pallets for Beaverite Products Inc., of Beaver Falls.

Shirley was a longtime communicant of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan. Most recently her favorite pastime was baking and watching the EWTN catholic channel on television.

Shirley is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Barbara A. Ardison and Rose M. (Roger) Waite, all of Lowville, five grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren; a sister, Viola Marolf of Turin and Cecile Aucter of Lowville; a brother Herbert Aucter of Croghan and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband Bob and parents, William and Mary Rose, she is predeceased by her a brother Sylvester Aucter and a sister, Cecile Aucter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Father Donald Manfred, pastor, celebrating. Burial in St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery, Belfort will be held at a later date.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department; 6860 Fire Hall Street; Croghan, New York 13327.

Memories and condolences are encouraged online at http://www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Shirley A. Ardison are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.

