Terry W. Curtis Sr., 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Terry W. Curtis Sr., 79, of 1005 Myrtle Ave., Watertown, NY, passed away March 17, 2022 at his home.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25th at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Watertown American Legion.

He was born on October 12, 1942, in Watertown, NY, son of Charles and Dorothy (Holmes) Curtis. Terry graduated from WHS in 1960, Manlius Prep School in Syracuse in 1961, and from RIT in 1965 with an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Terry served in the Army Reserves from 1965 until 1974. At the age of 16 Terry began working for his father who owned and operated C&H Cable TV. The business was sold to General Electric where he continued to work as a service manager until 1972. On July 10, 1972 Terry proudly became a member of the Watertown Fire Department until he retired on August 27, 1992.

He was a member of the Watertown American Legion, Life Time member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496, Eagles, former member of the N Side Improvement League, Ducks Unlimited and Benevolent Watertown Fire fighters Association.

Terry was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends as well as hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Four Links hunting club in Port Leyden, NY and the Palisades Club in Tupper Lake. He enjoyed heading to the camp for the weekend with his three sons. Although they came back empty handed, they had many laughs and memorable times.

Terry was always quick with a joke and a smile. If you need help with anything, all you had to do was ask and Terry would be there; no questions asked.

He is survived by his wife Barbara E. Curtis; three sons and their wives, Terry W. (Karen) Curtis Jr., Eldersburg, MD, Timothy J. (Christine) Curtis, Liverpool, NY and Todd R. (Veronica) Curtis, Arlington, MA; six grandchildren, Heidi, Emma, Kaitlyn, Hailey, Corinna and Benjamin; a sister in law, Sheila Curtis, Watertown; a niece, Kathleen Curtis and a nephew, Mark Curtis.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Donald Curtis.

Donations may be made to the American heart Association C/O Stacy Spaziani 204 Iroquois Ave W Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Watertown Fire Department Benevolent Association.

The family would like to thank the Watertown Fire Department for their generosity, faithful service, and care they provided to Terry.

