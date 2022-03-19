Watertown City Council to decide if they assign 4 new fire captains

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Monday, Watertown City Council will decide if they should assign four new captains to the fire department’s new rescue truck.

The fire department will use a Ford pick-up truck as the new rescue truck.

That’s after the council voted to sell the old heavy rescue truck last year.

The new rescue truck creates the need to appoint four new captains to the department to avoid violating civil service law for paying an employee for out-of-title work.

If the resolution passes, the General Fund Budget for this fiscal year will be readopted.

