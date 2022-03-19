Advertisement

Watertown City Council to decide if they assign 4 new fire captains

On Monday, Watertown City Council will decide if they should assign four new captains to the...
On Monday, Watertown City Council will decide if they should assign four new captains to the fire department’s new rescue truck.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Monday, Watertown City Council will decide if they should assign four new captains to the fire department’s new rescue truck.

The fire department will use a Ford pick-up truck as the new rescue truck.

That’s after the council voted to sell the old heavy rescue truck last year.

The new rescue truck creates the need to appoint four new captains to the department to avoid violating civil service law for paying an employee for out-of-title work.

If the resolution passes, the General Fund Budget for this fiscal year will be readopted.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owners of Pearl's Pastry Shoppe in Adams are ready to hang up their aprons after a decade...
Bakery owners look for someone to continue sweet tradition
Crime scene
St. Lawrence County: 6 homicides in 2 years and no trials
Shawn Exford
Exford found guilty of murder, arson
The last of the Riverview Towers fire victims left Wadhams Hall Friday for new apartments.
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall
Nate Mashaw scores 2 of 27 points to propel Heuvelton into a boys' state Class D semifinal win...
Bulldogs heading to state title game after winning semifinal

Latest News

Flowers are starting to bloom as spring starts this weekend, and many North Country brides are...
2nd annual Tug Hill Estate Bridal Expo gets brides-to-be ready for wedding season
One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.
One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout
State Police: pistol letter is real
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall