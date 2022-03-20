Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Police confirm that Joshua Jones, who was set on fire while he was sleeping, has died.

The incident happened back in February and resulted in a fire at an apartment building at 112 Winslow Street in Watertown.

According to court documents, Khane Jones doused Joshua Jones with gasoline and set Joshua on fire while he slept on the couch.

Joshua Jones was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with severe burns to 80% of his body.

Police say Jones passed away Sunday afternoon due to those injuries.

Two others sustained injuries in the blaze.

Khane Jones has been charged with 1st Degree Arson and 1st Degree Assault.

Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue says those charges could be upgraded, but police have to talk it over with the district attorney first.

