Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title

By Rob Krone
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Heuvelton Boys’ Basketball Team was in search of it’s first state title on the hardwood Saturday afternoon in Glens Falls, where they met Avoca-Prattsburgh in the State Class D title game.

Avoca-Prattsburgh holds on to beat Heuvelton 70-58 to win the State Class D title.

”Yeah, it’s definitely not the result that we were hoping for, but I was just real happy with the group of kids that I have. They battled through the whole thing,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.

Copenhagen met Sherman in the Girls’ State Class D Title game in Troy.

The Lady Golden Knights led 24-19 lead at the half and would expand that lead to 9 after 3.

Copenhagen goes on to beat Sherman 47-39 to win the school’s first ever state title on the hardwood.

The Lady Golden Knights finish the season 24-2.

The Girls’ State Class B Semifinal from Hudson Valley Community College featured General Brown meeting Shalmont with a trip to the state title game on the line.

General Brown trailed 20-17 at the half and 33-29 after 3, but Shalmont outscored the Lady Lions 19-13 in the 4th.

Shalmont ends the Lady Lions season, beating General Brown 52-42.

