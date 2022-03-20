Advertisement

Traditional chicken BBQ draws hundreds to Depauville

Hundreds of chicken barbecue dinners were dished out at the Depauville Fire Hall Sunday.
Hundreds of chicken barbecue dinners were dished out at the Depauville Fire Hall Sunday.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A tradition more than 40 years old. Hundreds of chicken barbecue dinners were dished out at the Depauville Fire Hall Sunday.

The local community came out in droves to support its local fire department.

Some cars started lining up 90 minutes before the drive-thru event started. A couple dozen volunteers prepared the meals - which included beans, salad, and a brownie dessert to go along with the chicken.

The fire chief says it took days to prepare all the meals.

“The chicken we seasoned on Thursday night. And the salads and stuff, we did on Friday and Saturday. About four days worth of work to get everything out,” said Depauville Fire Chief Lawrence Girard.

Girard says he expects the event to raise over $1,000 for the Depauville Fire Department. He says the money will be used to benefit the firefighters and to buy new equipment for the trucks.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.
One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout
Copenhagen met Sherman in the Girls’ State Class D Title game in Troy.
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title
File photo of pistol.
State Police: pistol letter is real
Nate Mashaw scores 2 of 27 points to propel Heuvelton into a boys' state Class D semifinal win...
Bulldogs heading to state title game after winning semifinal
The last of the Riverview Towers fire victims left Wadhams Hall Friday for new apartments.
Riverview Towers fire victims leave Wadhams Hall

Latest News

Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
In the North Country, a display of support for Ukraine popped up in Watertown’s Public Square.
Watertown display honors children’s lives lost in Ukraine
Copenhagen met Sherman in the Girls’ State Class D Title game in Troy.
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title