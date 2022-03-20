Traditional chicken BBQ draws hundreds to Depauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A tradition more than 40 years old. Hundreds of chicken barbecue dinners were dished out at the Depauville Fire Hall Sunday.

The local community came out in droves to support its local fire department.

Some cars started lining up 90 minutes before the drive-thru event started. A couple dozen volunteers prepared the meals - which included beans, salad, and a brownie dessert to go along with the chicken.

The fire chief says it took days to prepare all the meals.

“The chicken we seasoned on Thursday night. And the salads and stuff, we did on Friday and Saturday. About four days worth of work to get everything out,” said Depauville Fire Chief Lawrence Girard.

Girard says he expects the event to raise over $1,000 for the Depauville Fire Department. He says the money will be used to benefit the firefighters and to buy new equipment for the trucks.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.