Watertown display honors children’s lives lost in Ukraine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the North Country, a display of support for Ukraine popped up in Watertown’s Public Square.

108 pairs of shoes are hanging on a structure. Each one represents a a child that has been killed in the war in Ukraine.

The structure was created with donations from several churches around the North Country.

The structure’s creator says it’s important to remember the lives that are being lost.

“Just to kind of create a visual representation of really what’s being lost over there. A lot of times its easy for something to feel super far away, so this is really to kind of showcase it and bring it home,” said creator Tony Sparks.

NPR reports the death toll is now up to 109 children. The shoes will soon be cleaned and donated to the Watertown Urban Mission.

