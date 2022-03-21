Advertisement

3 people rushed to hospitals after Lewis County crash

Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg Monday morning.

That’s according to Lewis County dispatchers.

Officials said two vehicles crashed shortly before 11 a.m. on Route 12.

Three people were rushed to hospitals; two of them were airlifted.

Route 12 was closed to traffic between Cannon and Glenfield roads. It was reopened at 2:20 p.m.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

