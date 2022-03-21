All girls robotics team to head to world championship in Dallas

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Seems like this robot is getting ready for a mission.

Its driver, Hailey McNitt, is part of the Comet Robotics Engineering team, or CORE, at Sandy Creek High School.

“I originally joined, and I wanted to build. So I’ve been a builder for the past four years,” said Hailey McNitt, team captain.

The captain of the all girls team says having fun is always important in robotics.

But it takes more skills to get to a robotics world championship.

“And this year I started to code, which it’s a really interesting challenge, and it’s a lot of fun,” said McNitt.

This year’s world championship is in Dallas, Texas in early May and it’ll feature high school students from around the world.

Jessica Graham is a builder, coder, and scouter for the team, and has already been to the world competition once. She says it presents an interesting perspective.

“Our first year we were actually across a team from the U.K. So it’s great to become friends with them, and learn more about what their program is like.” said Graham.

And these STEM ladies are putting in a lot of extra time preparing for the global championship.

“You really just kind of have to push yourself and get yourself out there. And eventually you just have to feel confident being there,” said Skylar Clark.

Clark has been part of the robotics world since middle school. She says sometimes boys can underestimate girl power.

She hopes to inspire other girls to pursue robotics.

“Start with Legos, that’s what I started with. I used to get Lego kits. I have a lot of Legos at home still from when I was younger,” said Clark.

Being an all girls team hasn’t always been easy for CORE, but the girls say its their sisterhood that has gotten them this far.

The robotics team is doing fundraisers through its social media pages on Facebook, and Instagram to help them get to the world championship in Dallas.

