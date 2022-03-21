Advertisement

All girls robotics team to head to world championship in Dallas

Seems like this robot is getting ready for a mission. Its driver, Hailey McNitt, is part of the...
Seems like this robot is getting ready for a mission. Its driver, Hailey McNitt, is part of the Comet Robotics Engineering team, or CORE, at Sandy Creek High School.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Seems like this robot is getting ready for a mission.

Its driver, Hailey McNitt, is part of the Comet Robotics Engineering team, or CORE, at Sandy Creek High School.

“I originally joined, and I wanted to build. So I’ve been a builder for the past four years,” said Hailey McNitt, team captain.

The captain of the all girls team says having fun is always important in robotics.

But it takes more skills to get to a robotics world championship.

“And this year I started to code, which it’s a really interesting challenge, and it’s a lot of fun,” said McNitt.

This year’s world championship is in Dallas, Texas in early May and it’ll feature high school students from around the world.

Jessica Graham is a builder, coder, and scouter for the team, and has already been to the world competition once. She says it presents an interesting perspective.

“Our first year we were actually across a team from the U.K. So it’s great to become friends with them, and learn more about what their program is like.” said Graham.

And these STEM ladies are putting in a lot of extra time preparing for the global championship.

“You really just kind of have to push yourself and get yourself out there. And eventually you just have to feel confident being there,” said Skylar Clark.

Clark has been part of the robotics world since middle school. She says sometimes boys can underestimate girl power.

She hopes to inspire other girls to pursue robotics.

“Start with Legos, that’s what I started with. I used to get Lego kits. I have a lot of Legos at home still from when I was younger,” said Clark.

Being an all girls team hasn’t always been easy for CORE, but the girls say its their sisterhood that has gotten them this far.

The robotics team is doing fundraisers through its social media pages on Facebook, and Instagram to help them get to the world championship in Dallas.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital after an early morning crash in the Town of Pamelia Saturday.
One hospitalized after early morning rollover on Route 11 roundabout
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
Copenhagen met Sherman in the Girls’ State Class D Title game in Troy.
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title
File photo of pistol.
State Police: pistol letter is real
Nate Mashaw scores 2 of 27 points to propel Heuvelton into a boys' state Class D semifinal win...
Bulldogs heading to state title game after winning semifinal

Latest News

Hundreds of chicken barbecue dinners were dished out at the Depauville Fire Hall Sunday.
Traditional chicken BBQ draws hundreds to Depauville
Fire crews battled an intense blaze at an apartment house on Winslow Street in Watertown.
Joshua Jones, victim in February arson case, dies due to injuries
In the North Country, a display of support for Ukraine popped up in Watertown’s Public Square.
Watertown display honors children’s lives lost in Ukraine
Copenhagen met Sherman in the Girls’ State Class D Title game in Troy.
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ earn State Title